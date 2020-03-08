Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir given one-time permission to travel to Kabul on PM’s direction

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Members National Assembly Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir Sunday were granted one-time permission, on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instruction, to visit Kabul for Ashraf Ghani’s oath-taking ceremony, after they were stopped for being on Exit Control List.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan retweeted a tweet by the Ministry of Interior that informed that both the MNAs were given one time permission by the ministry to travel to Afghanistan.

“As per the instructions of the Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI, one-time permission has been granted by MOI to MNA @mjdawar & @Aliwazirna50 to travel to Afghanistan,” she retweeted.