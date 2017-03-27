Mohsin asks PTI to work for national interest

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Monday urged Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf to work for national interest.

Talking to a news channel, he said that PTI should avoid double standard. The people are leaving the PTI and that the party had no future in politics, he said.

He claimed that no party including Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party could compete Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in the Punjab areas.

To a question he said that Asif Zardari hold the democratic rights to visit country and the people.

He said that Opposition should do politics on issues and avoid talking on non-issues.