MoHR will provide all required support for protection of women’s inheritance rights

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari meeting with Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi Owner Such TV at his office.

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):A delegation led by Member Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi met with Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shareein Mazari and discussed the safety of women rights in inherent property
here on Wednesday.