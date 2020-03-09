MoHR to provide women, girls equal access to education, health

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP):Ministry for Human Rights was committed to provide women and girls equal access to education, health care, decent work and representation in political and economic decision-making processes, said an official here on Monday.

Talking to APP, she said sustainable economies benefit societies and humanity at large. “Our aim is to ensure that people fully understand the gaps and new initiatives with utmost support to achieve the set goals for gender equality.”

Ending gender-based discrimination prevalent in many countries around the world should be ended, she added.

The official said gender equality was not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable society.