MoHR prepares specific guidelines for old age persons

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has prepared specific guidelines for old age persons to protect themselves and advice on how to assist them through this difficult time, said a statement issued here on Friday.

As the elderly persons are more susceptible to the adverse health, emotional, social and economic impacts of COVID19.

The Ministry of Human Rights’ guidelines asked elderly persons to wash hands several times in a day, avoid unnecessary going outside, maintain distance of six feet during meeting with people, keep enough dose of normal medication and contacting on helpline if they feel medical issues like breathing, fever, cough and flu. It is also important to help them in their cleanliness.

The guidelines also include to involve them in daily activities during lockdown at home like gardening, watching TV, exercise and discussions and never let them alone.