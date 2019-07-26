Mohammad Amir announces retirement from Test cricket

LAHORE, Jul 26 (APP):Mohammad Amir on Friday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, but reaffirmed his commitment to playing white ball cricket for Pakistan.

In a statement, Amir said, “It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white ball cricket”.

“Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team’s upcoming challenges, including next year’s ICC T20 World Cup, he said adding that “It has not been an easy decision to make and I have been thinking about this for some time. But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly”.