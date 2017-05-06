Modi’s silence over attacks on Muslims encouraging India’s hardliner Hindus:WSJ

WASHINGTON, May 6 (APP): Muslims in India are under threat and a studied silence by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a spate of

attacks on Muslims shows his turn toward hardline identity politics

ahead of national elections in 2019, a Wall Street Journal report said.

India’s secularists face their biggest challenge since independence

in 1947 as minorities rights are under threat and hardly a week goes

by when there is no attack on Muslims by vigilantes somewhere in the country, the report said.

Recently, Yogi Adityanath, a monk-cum-politicians best known for

creating a thuggish private militia and inciting anti-Muslim emotions

became the Chief Minister of India’s largest state of Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Modi last year condemned some attacks on Muslims, but his

support for Adityanath and a mum on a spate of recent attacks shows

his leaning toward hardline identity politics ahead of the 2019

general elections.

“With the BJP ascendant – most serious observers expect Mr. Modi

to cruise to re-election in two years – India’s secularists face

arguably their biggest challenge since independence in 1947,” the

WSJ report said, adding that country’s long synonymous with

pluralism “may end up marginalizing its 172 million-strong Muslim

minority.”

Many left-leaning intelligentsia is blaming the BJP and the

Hindu nationalist movement for the upsurge in anti-Muslim

sentiment.

Adityanath’s elevation shows that the party has done a poor

job of sidelining extremists. This begs the question: Why do so

many Indians prefer the BJP to its opponents?,” the report

observed.

While no single reasons can explain, it is safe to say that

traditional version of Indian “secularism associated with Congress

has lost favor.”

Secularists have lost the moral high ground to Hindu nationalists

by not taking terrorism seriously and secularists in the media and

politics need to acknowledge that their mode has failed.