Modi’s government burst atrocities on Kashmiris: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and candidate for National Assembly NA-54, Asad Umar said Prime Minister Narendar Modi’s government has burst unprecedented atrocities and tyrannies on innocent Kashmiris in the history.

Addressing a gathering organized by President PTI Kashmir chapter, Barrister Sultan Mehmood, Asad Umar said that PTI chief Imran Khan had always stood by the Kashmiri brethren and raised his voice to highlight Indian nefarious designs employed to turn down Kashmir Freedom Movement. Imran Khan had always endorsed Kashmiris right to plebiscite, he added.

Umar said that if Imran Khan comes into power then he will establish equal relationships with international community and advocate Kashmir cause at every forum of the world.

He said Kashmiris have been made blind with pellet guns and youth have been

excruciatingly disabled by Indian occupied forces during Modi’s regime.

Asad Umar in another procession at Golra Union Council (UC) 50 said, “If I failed to bring change

in my constituency in the first year after getting power, I would leave politics”.

Barrister Sultan urged all the Kashmiris residing in the federal capital to support PTI chief Imran Khan and Asad Umar in NA-53 and NA-54 respectively on July 25.