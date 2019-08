ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the ferocity and brutality of Indian Prime Minister Naredra Modi with nine million guns of troops could not deprive Kashmiris of their right (to self-determination).

Dr Firdous, in a series of tweets, said preventing the Kashmiri Muslims from performing worship and religious obligations was the death of a secular India.