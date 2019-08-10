Modi, reflection of Hitler, Nazism: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reflection of Hitler and Nazism so doors of dialogue with India had been closed.

Addressing a press conference here at PR headquarters, he said that operation of Samjhota Express and Thar Express trains (which run between Pakistan and India) had been suspended, adding that the trains would not restart untill he was minister.

“I reject the petition of Indian foreign office for restoration of the both trains,” he said and added, “we will show that Kashmir and Kashmiris are part of our

blood.”

The minister said that after breaking the Shimla Agreement, India had been trapped, adding that now voice for Kashmir would be raised from every country.