Modi playing ‘dangerous game’, says US paper as media highlights UNSC’s Kashmir meeting

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (APP):American print and electronic media has given prominent coverage to reports about Friday’s UN Security Council meeting on the grave situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, amid continuing criticism of India’s annexation of the disputed region.

Top US newspapers continue to denounce Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “illegal” action in revoking Kashmir’s special status, with Saturday’s Washington Post saying, “Modi has stoked Kashmir’s anger and stained India’s democracy.”

The newspapers also carried reports of the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump on the situation in Kashmir.

Most reports on Friday’s “closed consultations” of the 15-member Council highlighted the fact that it was the first meeting on Kashmir after a space of over 50 years, while also pointing to China’s full support to Pakistan.