Modi-led govt has agenda to push Pakistan towards a disaster: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while completely ruling out any prospects for resumption of dialogue with its armed nuclear neighbour led by ‘extreme right wing, racist and fascist Bharatiya Janata Party’ said that India was trying to bankrupt Pakistan and push it into the blacklist of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In an exclusive interview with Al-Jazeera TV programme, the prime minister said after assuming office in August 2018, his government tried to start dialogue with its neighbour and sort out all differences including the core Kashmir issue through a political settlement, but they pulled back after realizing that Modi-led government had an agenda to push Pakistan into a disaster.

“No question of talking to Indian government right now after it revoked Article 370 of its constitution and annexed Kashmir illegally against the UNSC resolutions. They not only unilaterally violated the international laws, but also its own laws,” he said, adding the UN resolution called for plebiscite in the Occupied Kashmir, so that Kashmiris could determine their own fate, added.

The prime minister said the two countries had similar problems including climate change but their sincere urge for dialogue was misinterpreted.

“The BJP extreme right wing, racist and fascist government was treating us as we were scared of them. They took our peace gesture as an appeasement,” he added.

The prime minister said India was more or less conducting a genocide, a sort of racial attack against Muslims and minorities, never witnessed in the history after Nazi’s Germany.

About eight million Muslims in Occupied Kashmir had been under siege for almost six weeks now. The developments had made the region as flash point as India could do anything like it did after the Pulwama attack to divert world’s attention from its illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir and genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims.

They would try to blame Pakistan and could do what it had done in last February, and Pakistan had fears that such like incident could happen again, he added.

Clarifying a question, the prime minister maintained that there should be no confusion over his statement that Pakistan would never start a war.

“I’m pacifist and antiwar. I am clear about it,” he said, cautioning that if two nuclear armed countries fought a conventional war, there was every possibility that it could end up into a nuclear conflict, which was unthinkable.