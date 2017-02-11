Modern technology plays vital role in prosperity: Ahsan

LAHORE, Feb 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning,

Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal has said that use of

modern technology plays vital role in prosperity of the nations.

The minister said this while addressing a ceremony,

held at Virtual University here on Saturday, for distribution of laptops among students under the Prime Minister’s Laptop scheme.

He said it is an era of knowledge based economy in which

strong linkages between academia and industry are vital for national development.

He said that the countries which did not benefit from

industrial revolution, remained behind in terms of economic growth.

Ahsan Iqbal said in future only those nations would be

able to attain higher socio economic development, which had latest communication systems and used modern technology.

He said that development and change could not be attained

in a moment, adding that the energy generated during the three years of the PML N government is more than the energy produced from 1947 to 2013.

The minister hoped that Pakistan would be included in top

25 best economies till 2025 in case of continuation of the PML N economic policies.

He said that continuation in stability, peace and

democracy was needed for prosperity, adding that the nation has to change in line with the time and circumstances for development.

Ahsan said that importance of Pakistan had been increased

and confidence of the investors had been restored in the country due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that Karachi had become a financial engine of the

country and Balochistan playing its role in national development due to efforts for peace, development and construction of roads in the province.

“Pakistan is getting prominent as an important economy

in the region,” he added.

He said that all international economy papers were saying that Pakistan is becoming one of the strongest economies of the world.

He said the state had sucessfully tackled the issue of

terrorism now and terrorists were looking for places to hide.

He said that some people were causing anarchy and

trying to destabilise the country which could damage the CPEC project.