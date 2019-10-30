Modern technology, good seeds, better water utilization vital for agricultural productivity: President

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said the use of modern technology as well as good seeds on the pattern of China and better utilization of water were vital for enhancing agricultural productivity in Pakistan.

“As we are not making better use of water for cultivation, there is a need of fixing water prices,” he said while speaking at the inaugural session of Pakistan-China Agricultural Forum here.

The President said by using good seeds the productivity of various agricultural commodities including cotton could be enhanced.

He also highlighted the importance and need of increasing the capacity of human resource and said Pakistan could benefit from the experience of China in this sector.

He said besides cultivation, the country would also have to use modern technology for the storage of agricultural crops.

He said there was a great worldwide demand for Pakistan’s basmati rice, which had international repute, adding, besides increasing agricultural production, there was also a need of promoting value addition in this sector.

He said the project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would play pivotal role in the progress and development of Pakistan.