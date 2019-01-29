Modern ship-breaking yard to be built in Kappar: Zubaida

GWADAR, Jan 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Tuesday said a modern ship-breaking yard would be set up at the Mauza Kappar, which would usher a new era of development in the country, especially the deep seaport city and provide 5,000 jobs to the youth.

Addressing a news conference after visiting Turbat and Gwadar port here, the minister said jobs would be given to the people of Balochistan on priority.

She said the Gwadar port was operational and the entire world looking towards it as an attractive destination for trade activities.