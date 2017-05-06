Modern education key to progress: Balighur Rehman

BAHAWALPUR, May 6 (APP): Minister of State for Federal Education and

Professional Training Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said scientific education is key to progress and the government has increased funds for the education sector.

Addressing the first National Science Conference here at Sadiq College

Women University on Saturday, he said: “Education of Islam and science both are compulsory to make progress and to establish a good society.”

He said the youth were being trained through professional and vocational training and they would play a vital role to end unemployment in the next five to ten years.

The minister added that modern and scientific education was not only

playing a role for human welfare but also helping increase production of crops.

He said the countries of Asia should cooperate with each other to get

modern education.”China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be game changer for the country,” the minister added.

Balighur Rehman said the government would overcome the energy crisis till 2018.