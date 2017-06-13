MoCC to welcomes any help from UNDP for setting up 3 institutions: Zahid

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change
Zahid Hamid Tuesday said Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) will welcome
any help from UNDP for setting up three institutions under newly
approved Climate Change Act.
A meeting was held between Federal Minister for Climate Change
Zahid Hamid and Assistant Secretary General and United Nations
Development Programme Regional Director, Regional Bureau for Asia
and the Pacific Haoling Xu.
Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid said while talking
to Xu that Pakistan is a energy deficit country which is
affecting our growth. It is our top priority to come over energy
crises. The coal power plants are quickest way to come over energy
deficiency.
But these coal power plants are according to the Environmental
Quality Standards set by provincial Environmental Protection
Agencies.
He said in long term we are developing hydro power projects end wind
energy projects also to meet our energy requirements. We have established biggest solar energy park of 1000 MW, he added.
He also told the delegation that we already have Climate Change
Policy and framework for its implementation. The institutions that
will be established under the newly passed Climate Change Act will
help to implement Climate Change Policy.
We will welcome any support from United Nations Development
Programme in setting up these institutions under this Climate Change
Act. UNDP can help in arranging donor conferences to catch funds
for Climate Change fund under Climate Change Act.
Xu said we offer our values by getting things done for
governments. We not only want to be entrusted partner but also
service provider. We can offer our help in technical and
operational level to implement things.
He also highlighted that Pakistan is first country in the region to
secure Green Climate fund.
The meeting was attended by Neil Buhne Country Resident of
UNDP, Additional Secretary Abdul Lateef and Director General
Environment Irfan Tariq also attended the meeting.