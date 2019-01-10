MoCC planted 9,84,744 plants in first 100 days

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP):The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) under the leadership of Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had take up various activities and actions for mitigating climate change impacts. According to official sources of the ministry, within the first 100 days of the adviser’s leadership of the ministry had planted 9,84,744, saplings which was taken up by the ministry on war footings which managed the country to get global acclaim for indigenous efforts mitigating climate change risk.