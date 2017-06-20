MoCC committed to reduce impact of environmental degradation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP): Ministry of Climate Change has taken

number of steps to reduce the Impact of environmental degradation

as Pakistan’s vulnerability from climate change is due to

geographic, demographic and diverse climatic conditions.

Pakistan’s response to the challenges of global warming and

climate change has been closely aligned with its strategies for

environmental protection, sustainable development goals (SDGs) and

objectives of the Convention on Climate Change, an official told

APP.

She said the environment changes threats to water, energy and

food security due to the inherent arid climate coupled with the high

degree of reliance on water from glacier snowmelt. Its impacts are

being felt through increasing intensity and frequency of extreme

climatic disastrous events, as well as small, but incremental

changes insidiously affecting many sectors of government activity.

To cope with the climatic issues adoption of the National

Climate Change Policy 2012 provided a comprehensive framework for

policy goals and actions towards mainstreaming climate change,

especially in economically and socially vulnerable sectors of the

country.

A follow-up to these policies was the launch of framework for

Implementation of the Climate Change Policy (2014-2030), which

outlines the vulnerabilities of various sectors to climate change

and identifies appropriate adaptation and mitigation measures.

The Framework document was developed to serve as a catalyst

for mainstreaming climate change concerns into decision making at

national and sub-national levels and to create an enabling

environment or an integrated climate compatible development

process.

The document promotes preparation of the National Adaptation

Plan (NAP), Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs) to the

United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as

well as detailed subnational adaptation action plans.

In order to achieve the objectives of these policy

initiatives, the country has considerably improved and strengthened

its climate governance structure over time.

Climate change and environmental protection have been

extensively recognized at national level and specific budgetary

allocations have been made at national and sub-national levels for

execution of the Framework for Implementation of the Climate Change

Policy.