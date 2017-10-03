ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Members of the National Assembly from both
sides of aisle Tuesday were unanimous to replace the word “declaration”
with “oath” about Finality of Prophet-hood (Khatam-e-Nabuwat) in the nomination paper in the Elections Bill 2017 passed by the house
on Monday.
Speaking on a Point of Order in the National Assembly, Sahibzada
Tariqullah said in Elections Bill 2017, the word “declaration” was used instead of “oath” in the nomination paper.
Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani said it was a
very sensitive issue and no Muslim could even think to change a single
word about Khatam-e-Nabuwat in the bill.
He suggested if there were any clerical mistake it should be removed
immediately.
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Mian Abdul Manan, Ghulam
Ahamd Bailour, Major (R ) Tahir Iqbal and Ghulam Ahmad Lali also spoke
on the occasion and called for replacing the word “declaration” with
“oath”.
MNAs show unanimity to replace word ‘declaration’ with ‘oath’ in Elections Bill 2017
