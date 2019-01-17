MNAs from tribal areas call on PM; seek raise in NA, PA seats

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), belonging to various political parties from tribal areas

(formerly known as FATA) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Thursday.

The delegation comprised MNAs Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Iqbal

Afridi, Munir Khan Orakzai, Jawad Hussain, Mohsin Javed, Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din, Muhammad

Ali and Abdul Shakoor.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Shah Farman, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattaq, Minister

for Religious Affairs Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to PM Naeem-ul-Haq were also

present in the meeting.

The delegation presented a demand for increasing the representation of tribal areas in the

National and Provincial Assemblies.

They said that the number of seats from tribal areas in the National and Provincial Assemblies

should be increased to 12 and 24, respectively and required steps in this regard should be taken

in consultation with all political parties.