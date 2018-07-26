MMA’s Haji Hassan Sherani wins PB-01 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Mutahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) candidate Haji Muhammad Hassan Shirani has won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-01 Musakhel cum-Sherani by securing 12,054 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf candidate Sardar Babar Khan stood second by getting 11,915 votes. The third position was grabbed by Sultan Muhammad Sherani of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party with 6,017 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 37.46%.