MMA’s Afreen Khan wins NA-89 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Muttahida Majlis -i-Aamal (MMA) candidate Afreen Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-11 Kohistan –cum-Lower Kolai Pallas Kohistan by securing 15,859 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Dost Muhammad Shakir stood second by securing 14,148 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N candidate, Mehboob Ullah Jan who secured 12,627 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 40.89%.