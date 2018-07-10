MMA to win poll, form both federal, KP governments: JI chief

PESHAWAR, Jul 10 (APP):Central Ameer, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq said that Muttahida Majlis-i- Amal (MMA) would win general elections 2018 and form governments at the centre and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

He said this while addressing a big public meeting held in connection with kick starting election campaign of his party in NA 40 and NA-41, on the ground of Government Girls High School ground here at Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur Agency on Tuesday.

The JI leader said that the poor performance of others political parties had disappointed the people, saying in the upcoming general elections they now looking towards MMA.

He said that the implementation of Islamic laws in the country and provision of equal rights and facilities were the top priority of MMA. He said that the enforcement of Islamic Shariah in the country

was the need of hour and best way to provide justice to the people.

He said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and almost all people wanted to implement Islamic laws in the country, but unfortunately the rulers had failed to take any step for the enforcement of

Islamic laws.

The JI leader said that MMA is very popular in the masses and vote its candidate in the upcoming

elections across the country.

He said that JI was the only political party in the country that had always raised voice for the right of people of tribal districts. He added that JI had played wonderful role in implementation of Fata reforms. He said that the merger of FATA with KPK will start new era of development and prosperity in the region.

The JI chief also lashed out at PTI for not fulfilling their commitments about bringing change. He

said that the people of the country in general and KP in particular would not vote for PTI in the upcoming elections.