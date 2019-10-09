ML-I railway project finalized between Pakistan and China: Sheikh Rashid

BEIJING, Oct 9 (APP):Pakistan and China have finalized the multi-billion dollar Main Line-I (ML-I) project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said here on Wednesday.

“I held a meeting with my Chinese counterpart this morning and finalized the project,” he told media at Diaoyutai State Guest House.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s delegation currently visiting China.

While expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking great interest in the project, he said the Main Line-I (ML-I), an important project for Pakistan Railways has got a real shape after 14 years.