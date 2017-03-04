‘Missing final a setback for me’, Afridi

LAHORE, Mar 4 (APP): Flamboyant all rounder, Shahid Afridi said

on Saturday that missing the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) owing to a hand injury is a big set back for him.

“I am sad that I will not be part of the Peshawar Zalmi team in

the ultimate showdown against Quetta Gladiators as the final was a

challenge for me”, said Afridi while talking to APP.

He received a dozen of stiches on his right hand while taking

a catch of Keiron Pollard during Zalim’s crucical match of PSL against Karachi Kings at Duabi and has been ruled out of action for ten days.

“Injuries happen in the game but I suffered this one at a time

when I was all set to play the final and to exhibit my due role to

lift the level of my team by putting up a memorable knock with my

all round performance”, said the Glitzy all rounder.

Afridi said the playing the final at Lahore’s Gadaffi stadium

was a special event for him as he wants to entertain the crowd

with his usual fire brand batting.

He said the ongoing edition of the PSL was better in many ways

compared to its inaugural edition and it is heartening sign that

its final is being played in Lahore.

“With the successful holding of the final PCB can continue its

effort for brining back international cricket to Pakistan”, he said

adding “PCB authorities have put in lot of efforts to see that PSL

final returns to Pakistan and it is very important moment in Pakistan cricket”.

The former Pakistan T20 captain was of the view that the final

at Lahore will help serve the cause of national cricket in the country

based on the fact that a major cricket activity was being taking place

after a huge gaps of eight years.

“I think the smooth and peaceful conduct of the PSL final will re-establish Pakistan’s reputation as a safe country for elite cricket events and then gradually a stage will come when foreign teams will

start visiting Pakistan”, he maintained.

Afridi said Peshawar Zalmi has all the potential and talent to

win the final and greater efforts are needed on part of players to

play the match to best of their abilities.

“But it is not going to be easy for Pehsawar to walk away with

a win as finals are always tough and nerve wrecking”, he said.