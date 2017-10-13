Mismanagement incident took place outside judicial complex building, not in court premises: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Divisiion (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Friday said the incident of mismanagement took place outside the building of Judicial Complex, not in the court premises, where several courts were functioning.

He said a number of lawyers daily visit the complex to attend the courts dealing with customs, banking, FIA. Accountability and Anti-Terrorism cases were operating and conducting hearings simultaneously.

“The unfortunate incident occurred at a picket outside the court premises when lawyers tried to enter the building at once, which caused some mismanagement,” he said while addressing a news conference here.

“I categorically say that the mismanagement took place outside the complex building, not in the court premises, near a picket where a number of lawyers attempted to enter the compound to appear in different cases as per their routine practice,” he said.

He said Mariyam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and her spouse Captain (r) Muhammed Safdar appeared before Accountability Court as per schedule, rejecting the impression that PML-N workers tried to interrupt the court proceeding.

“There are two security points, one is the picket under SSP (Operations) outside the complex and the other is at the building under SSP (Security),” he said and added that an inquiry into the incident had already been ordered.

Earlier, he said, Nawaz Sharif, Mariyam Nawaz, Captain ® Safdar and Ishaq Dar had been appearing before the accountability court, but no such mismanagement occurred.

Dr Tariq said PTI chief Imran Khan and PPP leaders were doing propaganda on the incident and trying to malign the PML-N, regretting that Imran Khan was leveling allegations who himself was not abiding by court orders in different cases and was a declared absconder.

He said the PML-N leadership always respected the judiciary and had been appearing in Supreme Court, before the Joint Investigation Team on Panama Papers and Accountability Courts, despite having reservations.

“Respect to judiciary and not agreeing with court decisions are two different things,” he said citing an example that if a litigant was not satisfied with a court verdict, usually he approached the higher forum for remedy. It is a legal right of every citizen to not agree with any decision, if he is not satisfied with any verdict,” he said.

The Minister said the PML-N leadership was not in confrontation with judiciary, it was just exercising its legitimate and legal right, as former prime minister was tried in the Panama Papers case, but was ousted on ‘Aqama’ and not getting salary from his son.

Answering a question, Dr Fazal said earlier opponents had been doing propaganda that Nawaz Sharif and his family members would not appear in the accountability courts, but they appeared and the former prime minister would attend the court in next hearing.