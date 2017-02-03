Mishal urges council generals to expose Indian brutalities in IOK: Mishal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Chairperson Peace and Culture

Organization Mishal Hussain Malik on Friday said that all

diplomatic channels could play vital role in highlighting

Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to PTV, she said Indian

troops were spreading terrorism in the Occupied Kashmir and killing unarmed innocent people. She said that the Kashmiri people have been struggling for their rights since long.

She said that India claiming as big secular and democratic

state had been using all modern weapons for halting the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people.

She said that Indian forces had been using all tactics to

discourage the youth who were actively working and sacrificing their lives for the Kashmir cause.

Mishal Hussain Malik said that Pakistan’s embassies abroad

or council generals and all diplomatic channels could play vital

role in displaying barbarism cases done by India in the occupied

Kashmir.

She suggested that Pakistan should constitute a team of lawyers

and send them to International Court of Justice (ICJ) with petition, so that the black laws implemented by the Indian forces in the Occupied Kashmir against innocent Kashmiri people, struggling for their rights, could be presented in an effective manner.

She said that India had destroyed 200 churches and was

involved in the burning of many people belonging to minorities.

She said that India cannot sabotage or discourage the high

morale of Kashmiri people who were fighting for their due rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.