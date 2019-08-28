Mishal appreciates media role for highlighting Indian atrocities in front of world

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik Wednesday appreciated that it was good development as Pakistani and International media disparaging Modi’s policies and sensitizing nations through highlighting Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel, she said Kashmiris should not disappoint as the difficulties of Kashmiri people will reduce with the time and will definitely get the right to self-determination.

She said media is playing a leading role in highlighting Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir though pictures and videos and exposed the brutal Indian face in front of the world.

She said all foreign leading newspapers are also giving rapid awareness on Kashmir issue among nations and International media are criticizing Modi’s policies in the valley.

Through nation awareness many leaders have also urging Narendra Modi to resolve bilateral issues with Pakistan in a peaceful way, she mentioned.