Misbah, Younis among Wisden’s top five cricketers for 2017

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): Pakistan Test Captain Misbah-ul-Haq and seasoned batsman Younis Khan have been named among the five

“Cricketers of the Year” in this year’s edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been honoured as the Leading Cricketer in the World in the 2017 edition, published this week.

There is an Asian theme to the Almanack’s awards this year, with Pakistan’s veteran batsmen, Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq, each being named as one of Wisden’s prestigious Five Cricketers of the Year, following their roles in a memorable 2-2 drawn series in England last summer, which contributed to their country’s brief tenure as the No 1-ranked Test nation.

“Misbah-ul-Haq was central to one of the most riveting series in England for years,” writes Booth. “His century in the first Test at Lord’s set a benchmark for his team-mates, while his celebratory press-ups became one of the motifs of the year. Against the odds, he led Pakistan, without a home Test since 2009, to the top of the rankings – and all at the age of 42.”

With the pressure on, Younis Khan delivered. His classy 218 in the final Test of the summer, at The Oval, helped Pakistan square the series after successive defeats had left them in danger of squandering their win at Lord’s. It was his 32nd Test hundred – and a reminder that his struggles earlier in the series had been a blip rather than part of a decline.”

Kohli produced “the year of his dreams”, writes editor Lawrence Booth, “averaging more with the bat in each of the three formats than anyone: 75 in Tests, 92 in one-day internationals and 106 in Twenty20 internationals”.

England’s breakthrough cricketer of 2016 Chris Woakes is also a recipient of Wisden’s honour as he claimed 26 wickets at 16 in the four Tests against Pakistan. “This was the year Chris Woakes announced himself as an international-class all-rounder,” writes Booth.

Toby Roland-Jones, whose hat-trick against Yorkshire at Lord’s sealed Middlesex’s first County Championship triumph in 23 years, and Ben Duckett, who amassed 2,706 runs in all formats in a stellar summer, complete the list.