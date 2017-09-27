Misbah, Younis’ absence to be felt in Sri Lanka Test: Asad Shafique

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (APP): Pakistan’s vice-captain and middle-order batsman Asad Shafique has said that his side would feel the absence of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan as green shirts prepare to take on Sri Lanka in the first Test in Abu Dhabi from Thursday.

“Misbah and Younis’ absence would definitely be felt but now

it is up to the experienced team players to fill the void,”

Shafique said while speaking to media at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Times reported.

To a question about his middle-order batting, he said that

he would be able to play in the top order.

The vice-captain further added that the team was fit and

comfortable with playing under UAE conditions.

“It’s a balanced team balling and fielding wise,” he said,

specifically praising Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Aamir.

Shafique said he also liked the fact that Mir Hamza is also

there, who is a young and talented player, and has the experience of playing in Emirates too.

He said Sri Lanka was a good opponent given the conditions

in UAE. They have some great bowlers and the spectators will get to see great matches, Shafique added.