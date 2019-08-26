Misbah steps down from PCB Cricket Committee

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has stepped down from the PCB Cricket Committee after expressing interest in applying for the role of the national cricket team’s head coach.

Misbah met PCB Director International Cricket, Zakir Khan here and informed him of his decision, following which he formally applied for the head coach’s role.

Misbah-ul-Haq said,”It has been interesting to see my name being mentioned as a future head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, but the fact is I only made the decision today.I am applying for the head coach’s role fully aware that the competition will be tough as I envisage there will be a few more very competent and highly qualified people applying for one of the most challenging jobs in the game”.