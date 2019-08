ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Former Test Cricketer Mohammad Wasim believes Misbah ul Haq would have to develop a strong personality, if he was appointed the coach and chief selector of the national team.

Shedding light on reports about former skipper Misbah likely to be appointed as head coach and chief selector under the new model setup to be introduced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim, said Misbah is a simple and honest guy and has been a very successful captain.