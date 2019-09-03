Misbah most likely to win batting, head coach slots: PCB official

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP):A top official of Pakistan Cricket Board, privy to the entire development, on Tuesday disclosed that board has in principle decided to hire former skipper Misbahul Haq for the two exclusive top slots of Batting and Head Coach and announcement to this effect was expected on Wednesday.

“Misbah is expected to be handed over responsibilities of the head coach and batting coach simultaneously,” the official revealed.

The PCB official on condition of anonymity said Misbah’s stepping down move from cricket committee was aimed at entering in the race of head coach for which Mohsin Hassan Khan and Dean Jones were also in the run.

Waqar Younis, Courtney Walsh and Jalaluddin were major competitors for the slot of bowling coach while Faisal Iqbal and Muhammad Wasim had applied for the national cricket team’s batting coach post.