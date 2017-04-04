Misbah lifts QA trophy as Faisalabad score easy victory over Multan

MULTAN, Apr 4 (APP): Misbah Ul Haq lifted Quaid-e-Azam grade-II

championship trophy leading Faisalabad region cricket team to an easy victory over Multan at Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

After winning toss, Misbah wisely opted to field first and Multan

availed the opportunity to score 245 for 10, thanks to an unbeaten century (130 not out) by Imran Rafiq. Ahmad Saifi claimed six wickets conceding 68 runs.

In reply, Faisalabad mounted a total of 361-8 as the batting trio from

Faisalabad led by Misbah ul Haq contributed 245 to the total. Misbah scored 94 runs and was declared the man of the match and claimed Rs 50,000 cash prize. Ali Rafiq scored 81 runs while Khuram Shehzad contributed a whirlwind 70.

Zulfiqar Babar was the main wicket taker from Multan who claimed six

wickets after conceding 149 runs.

In the second innings, Multan put on a total of 217 with major

contribution from Sohaib Maqsood, who hit a century (103) and 43 by Rizwan Haidar. Sami Ullah Niazi was instrumental in restricting Multan to a modest total as he took six wickets after conceding 58 runs. Naseer Akram claimed three wickets, (3-37).

Faisalabad surpassed the target for the loss one wicket only winning the

final by nine wickets. Faisalabad finished 102-1 in 21.5 overs. Usman Arshad scored 45 runs and Ali Rafiq (44) and both stood their till the victory.

Faisalabad Region lifted the trophy and claimed Rs 500,000 cash prize

while Runner up, Multan got Rs 250,000.

Ayaz Tasawar (Sialkot) was declared the best batsman for scoring 583

runs in the tournament while Nasir Awais (Hyderabad) was declared the best bowler for claiming 38 wickets. Both claimed Rs 50000 cash prizes each.

Imran Ullah (Bahawalpur) was declared the best all rounder and

outstanding cricketer for scoring 283 runs and claiming 22 wickets in the tournament and also received Rs. 50,000 cash prize.