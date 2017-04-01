Misbah for Pak-India series to revive cricket

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): Test Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq on Saturday said that Pakistan and India series was imperative for revival of cricket between two countries and provide entertainment to the cricket lovers.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged players to ensure consistency in their performance including bowling, bating and fielding.

He said Pakistan Super League (PSL) was a genion platform for new players to perform well as PSL was going to be very popular among cricket fans in the world.

He said since seven years, team was performing excellent in all formats and all players were striving to bring Pakistan team on top level.

Test captain said two bad series brought national team on low position.

He said that Asghar and Shadab were good bowlers but our team

needed off spinner.

He said that spot fixers should be banned forever.