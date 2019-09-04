Misbah appointed Pakistan head coach, Waqar bowling coach

LAHORE, Sep 04 (APP):Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq on Wednesday was confirmed as Pakistan’s national team head coach in all three formats on a three-year contract with former captain Waqar Younis getting the slot of bowling coach.

In line with the Pakistan Cricket Boards commitment to ensure transparency, accountability and role clarity at all levels, Misbah was also named as the chairman of selectors with head coaches of the six first-class Cricket Association sides as his fellow selectors, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

“Misbah was a unanimous choice of a five-member panel comprising Intikhab Alam (former captain and the longest serving Pakistan team manager and coach), Bazid Khan (former international cricketer and one of the most respected commentators), Asad Ali Khan (member, Board of Governors), Wasim Khan (Chief Executive, PCB) and Zakir Khan (Director International Cricket, PCB) following a robust recruitment process”, he said.

He said on the recommendation of Misbah, the PCB also named two-time former head coach Waqar Younis as bowling coach of the national side on a three-year contract.

“Both the national team appointments were approved by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Manil”, said the spokesman adding “The first assignment of Misbah-Waqar combination will be the upcoming three ODI and three T20I home series against Sri Lanka, which will be played from September 27 to October 9. The duo’s first series in the World Test Championship will be in Australia when Pakistan will play in Brisbane (21-25 November), followed by a day/night Test in Adelaide (November 29- December 3)”.