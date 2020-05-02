Mirza urges citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday advised the citizens to strictly follow all 13 SOPs countrywide to effectively fight against the disease.

In a media briefing, Dr Zafar Mirza said these SOPs had been prepared for all persons concerned keeping in view the prevailing disease situation, asking people to visit official website to read these SOPs.

He said there were 20-point SOPs regarding Mosques during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. He added that there were SOPs for corona positive patients with regard to their quarantine and travelling.

He said the government had also issued SOPs on burial of the deceased from coronavirus, adding there were SOPs on categorization of hospitals regarding coronavirus.

He said the government had issued SOPs on social distancing and for those eligible for corona testing. He added there were SOPs on treatment and clinical management of corona patients.

Dr Mirza said the government had issues SOPs for use of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits by healthcare workers at federal and provincial level.

He said initially those businesses were allowed where less chances of spread of the disease but with an obligation to follow the specified SOPs.

Mirza also asked citizens to follow SOPs issued by the government regarding shopping, for use of masks and for business activities to protect themselves from the disease.

He said SOPS had also been issued regarding taking preventive measures by construction industry.

He added that the policy of smart lockdown could be successfully implemented if citizens fully cooperate with the government.

He said people would be informed through media about their responsibilities and the citizens can also visit official websites to know about these SOPs.

Sharing breakup of corona cases, Dr Zafar Mirza said 194,000 tests had been conducted in Pakistan so far while this figure was gradually increasing day by day. He added during last 24 hours, as many as 9,164 tests were conducted.

He added that so far 18,114 confirmed cases had been reported with 1,297 cases during last 24 hours.

In last 24 hours, 622 corona cases were reported from Sindh, 393 cases from Punjab and 172 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 4,715 patients had been recovered completely.