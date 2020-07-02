Mirza launches PBM beneficiary management system at PIMS

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday launched a landmark initiative to ensure poor patients were provided financial assistance through Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) in a highly transparent and efficient manner.

A ceremony in that regard was held at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The novel initiative of Bait-ul-Mal and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the concept of Riyasat-e-Madina to provide support to those in need in a dignified and hassle-free manner, said Dr Zafar Mirza while addressing the launch ceremony as chief guest.

He said that Beneficiary Management System will allow for disbursement of financial assistance to the poor patients through a digital platform to ensure there is no delay or interruption in treatment of poor patients.

He said PBM is one of the largest Social Safety Nets of the country, serving the poor and vulnerable segment of the society. Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) is a major social protection scheme of PBM wherein poor beneficiaries are assisted to face catastrophic shocks of life.

Dr Zafar Mirza said IFA through this program is provided for medical treatment, education and self-sustenance to the poorest of the poor, destitute, patients suffering from chronic diseases, widows, brilliant students and persons with disabilities.

This software is initially linked with PIMS hospital and will be extended to other hospitals countrywide, he added.