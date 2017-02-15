Mirza Ghalib remembered on his 148th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): The 148th death anniversary of classical Urdu and Persian poet Mirza Ghalib was observed on Wednesday.

According to PTV news, Mirza Ghalib, the last great poet of the Mughal Era is considered to be one of the most popular and influential poets of the Urdu language.

Ghalib was born on December 27, 1797, in the city of Akbarabad (present Agra). His full name was Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan and Ghalib was his pen name.

He wrote several Ghazals during his life which have since been interpreted and sung in many different ways by different people.

Ghalib started composing poetry at the age of 11. His first language was Urdu but Persian and Turkish were also spoken at home. He got his education in Persian and Arabic at a younger age.

Mirza Ghalib was a gifted letter-writer. Not only Urdu poetry but the prose is also indebted to Mirza Ghalib.

His letters were very informal. Some times he would just write the name of the person and start the letter.

Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan Ghalib died on February 15 1869.