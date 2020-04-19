Mirza condemns social media campaign against judiciary

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday strongly condemned the recent social media campaign against the judiciary.

In a tweet, he said “I would like to clarify that I stand with the Chief Justice and Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and will do all to assist the honorable court.”

He added, “I will continue to work to serve the people to the best of my ability.”

He said “I have the highest respect and regard for all the judges of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of Pakistan, who is well known for his integrity, competence and patriotism.”