Mirza, ambassador discuss possibilities of enhancing bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza Wednesday discussed the possibilities of enhancing bilateral cooperation in multiple areas including tourism and sports with Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul.

Welcoming the guest, the Minister said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Turkey.

The Minister told the ambassador that the government was keen to strengthen cooperation with Turkey in multi dimensional spheres, particularly in tourism and sports.