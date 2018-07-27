Mir Mumtaz Hussain Khan PPP wins PS-3 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Mir Mumtaz Hussain has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-3 Jaccobabad-III by securing 31,662 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Razik Khan stood second by securing 23,134 votes and MMA candidate Israr Ahmed grabbed third position by getting 1,490 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 44.15%.