ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali has won election from constituency NA-261 Jafarabad-Sohbatpur by securing 45,222 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan,

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Mir Changez Khan stood second by securing 27,563 votes while Balochistan Awami Party Mir Zahoor Khan Khoso grabbed third position by getting 22,284 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 38.89%.