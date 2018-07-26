Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali of BAP wins PB-14 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali has won election from Balochistan constituency PB-14 Jaffarabad-II by securing 19,092 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Haider Ali Jamali stood second by securing 3,652 votes while an independent candidate Noor Jehan grabbed third position by getting 2,165 votes.

Voters’ turnout was recorded at 31.23%.