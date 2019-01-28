Minstry drafts enforced bill through amendments in Pakistan Penal Code:Dr.Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the Ministry of Human Rights Monday drafted a bill through amendments in Pakistan Penal Code to declare ‘enforced disappearances’ a criminal offense.

Addressing to the seminar here she said the draft of the bill has been drafted in consultation with all stakeholders and was sent to the Law Ministry.

Dr Mazari said that we are committed to ensure the rule of law and protection of fundamental rights of our citizens guaranteed in our constitution.