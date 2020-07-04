Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

RAWALPINDI, Jul 04 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Saturday said that minorities were enjoying equal rights under Constitution of Pakistan which guaranteed equal rights, complete safety and security to them.

Taking to media person after “Ittehad Ummat Conference”, the minister said that the land for the construction of Hindu temple in Sector H-9, Islamabad was allocated by previous government, adding that the funds would be allocated after the negotiation with all sects and on the recommendation of Council of Islamic Ideology.

He also condemned on the blasphemy of Bibi Fatima Zahra, the beloved daughter of Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH), the last apostle of God and Prophet of Islam and Humanity ,adding that that no one would be allowed to violate the sanctity of the sacred Lady.

At the end of conference in a joint deceleration, it was declared that Islam was the religion of peace and it taught unity, harmony, brotherhood and tolerance in the society and there was no concept of intolerance, extremism and sectarianism in Islam.

“As a Muslim it is our national and religious responsibility to strive for setting up a peaceful and exemplary society ,free of bigotry and racism and every individual of the Muslim Ummah will have to play his role.We should not pass remarks against those with whom billions of people are associated, where it is against the sharia, it is also against the law of land.”

A permanent reconciliation commission should be setup at the national level to resolve emergency disputes.

Those who support sectarianism should be discouraged.

If a person passes remarks against the religion or state, it should be considered a personal or individual act, not by the whole sect.

In the light of Islam, everyone belonging to any community deserves respect without any discrimination, we all condemn sectarianism, extremism and terrorism.

The purpose of gathering here was to eradicate hatred and spread love.

The Ulema and scholars belonging to all school of thought were also present on the occasion.