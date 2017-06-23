Ministry to issue its point of view on NEPRA’s State of Industry report

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): A Spokesperson of the Ministry of

Water and Power while commenting on NEPRA’s State of Industry Report 2016, has said that the Ministry is examining the report in detail

and will issue its point of view shortly.

The Spokesman said that since the Report is not issued in its

due time and the power sector achieved many milestones in the

meanwhile, therefore the Report’s data needs critical analysis, said

a press release.

He further said that the Ministry is making all out efforts to

bring in sustainable reforms in the power sector and is open to

positive suggestions.