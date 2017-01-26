Ministry tightens noose around non-performing exploration-licence holders

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural

Resources has tightened the noose around the oil and gas Exploration

and Production (E&P) compmpanies, holding non-performing licences by

expediting the process to revoke their permits.

“The ministry has so far revoked around 17 licences and all

such permits of the companies, failing to start exploration

activities as per their obligation will be canceled,” official

sources told APP.

They said the action was being taken against the inactive E&P

companies holding licences for last several years without any ground

work.

The sources also informed that the ministry’s drive against

inactive Exploration and Production (E&P) companies was continuing

as notices were being issued to more such licence-holders.

“The drive is part of the government’s efforts to achieve

self-suffeciency oil and gas sector, keeping in view the prevailing

energy situation in the country,” they said.

Answering a question, the sources said licences were not

canceled instantly, rather such companies were given notices and

provided an opportunity to present their cases, adding that all the

process was completed in a transparent manner before revoking

licences.

Replying to another question, they said the ministry was in

the process to award 32 more blocks to oil and gas companies to step

up exploration activities in different parts of the country.

“Under the petroleum policy 2012, 46 new blocks have already

been awarded,” they remarked.