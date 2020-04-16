Ministry of Science and Technology approves 61 electronics standards: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said his ministry has approved 61 electronics standards as promised.

These standards will be implemented after the Cabinet approval, Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

This will mean that low quality switches and boards will not be imported after implementation of these standards, he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said “Only standard electronics products can be sold in Pakistan”.

Hopefully, standards of locally manufactured cars and tractors will be upgraded in the next phase.

“If we want to achieve progress in the world then we have to develop and adhere to standards”, the federal minister said.

Hamad Azhar has assured me of full cooperation in this regard; industries’ cooperation is very important, he added.